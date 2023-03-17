Manchester United have scored in each of their last 25 home games against Fulham FC, across all competitions. So it’s fair to say that the Cottagers are going to need at least two goals or more on Sunday, if they fancy advancing past the FA Cup quarterfinals.

While United are substantially favored to move on, they’ll have to do so without the services of a few players. Let’s run through the list.

Man United Team News

Casemiro (suspension for red card accumulation) will be missing the next four domestic clashes. Alejandro Garnacho (ankle ligament injury) joins Christian Eriksen (also an ankle) as players who won’t likely return to action until May.

Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension, more on that at this link) are done for the season.

Anthony Martial (hip) has returned to training, but is unlikely to feature here.

Finally, Antony has missed the last two matches due to an unspecified illness, and is therefore a doubt for this one.

“It will take weeks so it’s a serious injury,” manager Erik ten Hag said of the injury to Garnacho.

“A serious injury once again after Christian Eriksen. He will be back for the end of the season.

“He has to deal with it, deal with the setback and be back for the end of the season. We can win a lot so he has to be back ready as soon as possible.”

Flipping over to Fulham, Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) and Layvin Kurzawa (knee) are all sidelined while former Arsenal and Chelsea man Willian (back) is a doubt.

