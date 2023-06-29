United Forward Antony Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations

Manchester United forward Antony has finally spoken out about the accusations of domestic violence made against him. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts on Wednesday, the Brazilian international denied all charges. .

The statement attributed to Antony reads:

“To friends, fans and followers. For you, after having given my testimony at the police station where the investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak publicly, for the first time, since I was falsely accused of assault.

“I was silent so far so that nothing could interfere with the investigative process, but during all these days my family and I suffered in silence. Even though I was born and raised in a very needy community, I had never gone through a situation similar to this, in which a false accusation of aggression generated a previous and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

“After the closure of the investigation, my innocence will be proven, being certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will remain in the past. Thank you for the countless messages of support received at this very difficult time.”

Gabriela Cavallin, the former girlfriend of Antony, filed a police report against him earlier this month in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her allegations against him four incidents of domestic violence, bodily injury and threat.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This kind of storyline is certainly nothing new to Man United lately. Especially so in the attacking player position group.

Mason Greenwood remains indefinitely suspended, having been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in January 2022. The charges were dropped in February of 2023.

And obviously, there was the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo, and the woman who accused him of rape.

The case was ultimately dismissed, and a judge ruled that the accuser’s lawyer should have to pay the fees for Ronaldo’s legal team.

Antony, heavily recruited by his former manager at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, moved to United from the Dutch powerhouse for £85 million ($107.1m) last summer.

He scored eight goals in his debut season with the English giants.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

