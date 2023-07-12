Anti-Glazer Crowd Now Boycotting Man United Shirt Partners

The longer the already insanely protracted Manchester United Football Club Takeover saga rumbles on, the stronger the Anti-Glazer sentiment becomes. It was already boiling over to begin with, long before the Glazers announced in November that they were exploring the idea of selling the club.

And every time it feels like we’re finally nearing the end of this tedious drama, with every supposed breakthrough in negotiations that’s reported, well, here we are eight months and counting; no end in sight.

Against this back drop, the Anti-Glazer crowd has only ramped up their anger. The backlash has gotten so strong that a group of United supporters even blocked entrance to the club’s megastore, for their recent kit launch event. Now the “Glazers Out” and “Green & Gold Until the Club is Sold” crowd are turning their vitriol towards United’s commercial partners.

Most specifically, the shirt partners. You can see that in the embedded tweets above and below:

?The glazers made this personal So be it! For the love of Manutd The biggest #Glazersout campaign is about to start while other big channels stay quiet we take action!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/pjtvgYcghk — ????? ??? ??????? (@QatariFC) July 12, 2023

TeamViewer, a German remote access and remote control computer software company, has been MUFC’s shirt sponsor since 2021. Although the club announced this past December that they will begin exploring other options on that. So we’ll see how effective this boycott really is.

As for United’s shirt producer, another German company in Adidas, their deal is worth £750 million over 10 years. The new contract begins in 2023-24 season, and it is the biggest kit deal in the entire history of the Premier League. Have at it Anti-Glazer protestors! At this point, it’s all you can do.

Again, not sure how effective these demonstrations will be, but protesting is a lot better than not protesting.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories