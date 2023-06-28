The Sports Bank

Anti-Glazer Protest Blocks Entrance to Man United Megastore

Manchester United held a branding event at Old Trafford today, and it did not go well. The Anti-Glazer sentiment within the fan base, stronger than ever due to the overly protracted, eight-months-long-and-counting club sale process, attracted some rabble rousers.

The “Glazers Out” protestors blockaded the entrance to the stadium’s megastore, which was hosting a kit launch event.

You can see the photos embedded in the Tweet above, for video of the Anti-Glazer protest today, see the embedded Tweet below.

The demonstration was staged by a supporter group called The 1958, who vow to keep on protesting, in a manner such as this, as long as the ongoing (and needlessly tedious) saga surrounding the sale continues.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have submitted rival bids, but it’s clear the Glazers are just trying to pit the two rivals against one another in order to extort as much as possible in the final sale price.

The Glazers announced their intentions to sell the club back in November, and with still no resolution in sight, fans are growing increasingly frustrated.

Ratcliffe’s bid would enable the Glazers to retain some level of financial interest in the club, while the Qatari group is focused on a full buyout.

In the video above, you can hear the angered fans in their own voices. Let’s hope we can finally get to the conclusion of this process before too.

