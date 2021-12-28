United Team News vs Burnley: Future of Anthony Martial Uncertain

Manchester United are coming off a really disappointing result from this Boxing Day weekend round of fixtures. They desperately needed an Edinson Cavani scoring strike, midway through the second half, to salvage something from their trip to St. James Park.
Considering how Newcastle United are likely to be relegated, coming away with anything less than the full three points is a terrible result. Not much time to think about it now, as the next fixture, a visit from Burnley FC, coming quickly. As the next clash approaches, we only have one real team news item to discuss- the future of French forward Anthony Martial.
Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs
Kick: Thu Dec 30, 8pm Old Trafford
MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go here
Google Result Probability: United win 70%, Draw 18%, Burnley win 12%
PL Form Guide: United DWWWD Burnley DLDDD
PL Position: United 7th, 17pts Burnley 18th, 11pts
According to Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick, Martial has confirmed to him his desire to leave, but no teams have officially registered an interest in the player.
“He explained to me he has been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” Rangnick said.
“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts, but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club.
“We have COVID-19 times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and we want to be as successful as we can be.”
“I told him listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him — and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club — so far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”
Anthony Martial has been linked with numerous clubs over the years, the likes of which include Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, etc. etc. etc. According to an ESPN report today, Sevilla want to take him on loan in January, but the La Liga side hasn’t met Old Trafford’s asking price.
The report goes on to say that United are content to keep him around if no potential suitor steps up and meets their needs.
With that in mind, it could make for a very intriguing January transfer window at the Theatre of Dreams.
