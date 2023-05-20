Anthony Martial Storms Down Tunnel After Being Subbed

Anthony Martial may have effectively sealed his exit from Manchester United today. At the very least, he has alienated a large section of the supporter base, and the Frenchman wasn’t exactly a fan favorite to begin with.

Up 1-0 at AFC Bournemouth, thanks to a goal of the year nominee kind of scoring strike, via Casemiro in the 9′, Martial got subbed off in the 58′. He didn’t take it well, storming off the pitch and heading straight into the changing room.

Anthony Martial straight down the tunnel after getting taken off. pic.twitter.com/GGKURlhJaf — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) May 20, 2023

Martial was having a decent, although not exactly super impressive kind of game, so he was probably confused as to why he was being subbed. The man who came on his stead, Wout Weghorst, hasn’t even scored a single Premier League goal since moving over in January on loan.

Weghorst has been a disaster signing.

In other words, you can understand why Anthony Martial would be upset here.

But again, this is a very poor look for the forward. According to the man who made substitution, manager Erik ten Hag, Martial did actually come back to the bench and join the rest of the his teammates to watch the end of the match.

??? Erik ten Hag has said that Anthony Martial came back to the bench after initially heading down the tunnel. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Smg0Hk7MYr — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) May 20, 2023

Top Four Race Nearly Over

With the results today, Manchester United and Newcastle United both have 69 points, and two matches to go. Newcastle remain third on goal differential (+35 to +11). Meanwhile Liverpool, who remain fifth with 66 points (+28 goal differential), only have one match left.

Basically, it is over for the Reds, as the two teams in front of them only need to get one point from their final two in order to clinch top four.

The only way Liverpool gets into the Champions League next season is if both of the teams in front of them lose both their remaining matches and they beat Southampton FC on Championship Sunday.

