Anthony Martial Likely to Stay at Manchester United this Season

I guess we can stop comparing Anthony Martial to Thierry Henry. Apparently, there is no real market for the oft-injured Manchester United forward. United have put the Frenchman on the trading block this summer, but they just couldn’t seem to find any true takers.

That’s according to a report in ESPN, earlier today, and it means the 27-year-old is now set to stay at Old Trafford this season.

?? | Anthony Martial is set to stay with #mufc after receiving no firm interest this summer. The striker is back in training after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury but is not yet match fit. [@RobDawsonESPN] pic.twitter.com/Er68i05bvu — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 7, 2023

The striker is now back in training after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury, but is not yet match fit, and therefore is a strong doubt for the season opener. United raises the curtain on their season with a Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.

Anthony Martial was signed on summer transfer window deadline day, 2015, from AS Monaco for about 37 million GBP. Considered a lot of money back then, that amount of money, for a striker, is uhm, “cute” these days.

Martial was considered one of the most exciting prospects in football at the time and he got off to a great start, but before long the Martial Plan fizzled out as he struggled with injuries, off-the-pitch issues and squabbling with former United boss Jose Mourinho.

A loan spell at Sevilla did not help to turn his United career around. However, there is still a remote chance that he could leave this summer. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, United will continue hearing offers, and they’ll sanction his exit, provided an appropriate deal comes along.

West Ham United are reportedly interested, according to Caught Offside (h/t Express), as they are also keen on two more Red Devils fringe players. That would be Harry Maguire, whose interest from the Hammers we covered previously, and Scott McTominay.

