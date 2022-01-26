Anthony Martial Officially Joins Sevilla FC

Signed, sealed and delivered- Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on a six month loan, after having played the previous six and a half years at Manchester United. Welcome to the January transfer window, Old Trafford; better late than never.
The French forward’s move to Andalusia is one we’ve covered extensively, on numerous previous occasions already. You can read about it here, here and here. All the official statements have been posted.
? ??????? ??????? ??#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas pic.twitter.com/XKuYJ6NO1x
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 25, 2022
The deal comes with no option to make the move permanent and no loan fee, as Sevilla will be covering Martial’s salary after the forward agreed to take a wage cut.
The United official club statement reads:
“The 26-year-old featured as recently as Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham United, when he was a late substitute and involved in the move which led to Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner.
“Martial has been open about his desire to seek more regular first-team football, and will now hope to find that with the Rojiblancos, who currently lie second in La Liga.”
? 2??2?? ?? ?#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas pic.twitter.com/zRatkdGUyW
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 25, 2022
Anthony Martial has wanted out of United for quite some time, as his own agent expressed his client’s desire to leave a couple months ago. Juventus were said to be interested in acquiring the 26-year-old Monaco man as well.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
[…] Source […]