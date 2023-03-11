In Anthony Martial, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will now have one additional player to potentially select for tomorrow’s Premier League fixture against Southampton FC.

Martial has now resumed full training with the rest of squad, and could present a selection question for Ten Hag between himself and January transfer window acquisition Wout Weghorst.

Great stat from @iwhittell: as of tomorrow, Martial will have started 15 times for #mufc in the last two years. Weghorst has started 15 times in the last two months. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 10, 2023

Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, March 12, 3pm,Old Trafford

Team news for both sides: go here

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Table Position: United 3rd, 49 pts Southampton 19th, 21 pts

Form Guide: United LWWDW Southampton WLWLL

Weghorst: 7 PL games. 0 Goals 1 Assist

Martial: 9 PL games. 3 Goals 2 Assists But hey let’s slander Martial ???? https://t.co/UuSx2FyHYq — Frank ??? (@TenHagEra) March 10, 2023

You can see a couple on interesting stats in the tweet above there. Kind of makes it a no brainer about who to select. Additionally, as Ten Hag said earlier this season:

“We play our best football when Anthony Martial is on the pitch.”

It’s a shame about Anthony Martial, what he has had to deal with this season.

Not just the fact that he has been so injury-riddled, but also that every time he returns from injury, well, he seems to get hurt again right away. It is just super frustrating for all involved.

His future with the club is very much in doubt too, as there have been numerous reports linking him with a move away this summer. In addition to the Frenchman, the following players are also likely to exit Old Trafford this summer:

Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly.

