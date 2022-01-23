Anthony Martial May Still Have a Manchester United Future

Yesterday saw French forward Anthony Martial made his first appearance for Manchester United since deciding against travelling with the rest of the squad for their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa eight days ago. He came on for Mason Greenwood, on the right flank, in the 82′ and played a role in the setup of Marcus Rashford’s Fergie Time goal that won the home match over West Ham United.
Martial was met with a mixed reaction, as some boos were scattered in among the cheers. Martial still wants out of the club, but there doesn’t seem to be any real, true takers. Maybe he stays put when January 31 comes and goes.
Rangnick spoke openly about the Martial saga.
“Since when we last spoke one and a half weeks ago I told him it’s about being professional until the very last day no matter how long he stays or when he leaves, it’s about being professional,” the German said.
“It was good to have this conversation with him. In the last two games, he was part of the squad and today and he played a vital role in the goal that we scored.”
While Anthony Martial has fallen out of favor, with his agent speaking openly about his client wanting out of the club, there is no clear destination for him.
Maybe there is a road back for Anthony Martial, to the United first team, after all.
“He’s a top player, one of the best strikers in the Premier League but we have other players in his position and it is his wish to leave but, as I said to him,” Rangnick continued.
“It always takes different parts to find an agreement and the way he trained and played when he came on today showed his professionalism I expect from everybody.
“I am happy he was playing today, that came on and had a vital role in the goal.”
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind