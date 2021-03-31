Anthony Martial Injury Update Issued by Didier Deschamps

Anthony Martial set up one of France’s goals in their 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying on Sunday, but he later limped off injured right before the hour mark.
Martial’s knee knock was hurt enough that it required some medical treatment, but he still played on for five more minutes until getting subbed at 59′. However, he is still in France national team camp, and thus hasn’t returned to Manchester United.
Anthony Martial went off after receiving treatment for an injury during France's World Cup qualifying win over Kazakhstan.
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 28, 2021
France manager Didier Deschamps provided more specific information earlier today, downplaying the severity of the problem.
“Anthony has a small issue on his knee. Nothing is decided yet,” Deschamps said on Tuesday, ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“He won’t be taking part in the training session a bit later. We’ll see tomorrow. Anything serious has been dismissed. We’ve run some tests, but there’s still the pain, and having travelled as long as we have, that hasn’t helped.”
With that said, it doesn’t sound too bad and it does not appear that Martial is in doubt for United’s next match, Saturday April 4 against Brighton & Hove Albion. Martial’s teammate for club and country, Paul Pogba, is feeling good after having recovered from a thigh injury and is in line to start his second match for France this international period.
As for Martial, has seven goals and eight assists in 36 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but only three goals and one assist since the calendar change from 2020 to 2021.
Here’s to hoping he’s not hurt too badly, and to his regaining his top form when he returns to United after the break.
