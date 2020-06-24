Anthony Martial Achieves First MUFC Hat Trick of Post Ferguson Era

Tonight, in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United, Anthony Martial became the first Manchester United player to score a hat trick in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The last Red Devil to hit the trifecta in a single game was Robin van Persie.
The Frenchman now has 14 goals from open play this season, the same amount as Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane. Martial has more in this regard than Mo Salah, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane or Raheem Sterling. You can see all three in the video below:
First Goal 7′
Marcus Rashford did all the work, supplying Martial very well, so that he could make a great finish, in the right place, and the right time. This was good for his 17th season and the 80th overall of his senior career.
Second Goal 44′
This was just a beautiful finish, a really good finish, off a quick delivery from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. This was key, as Rashford blew a tremendous chance early on that had United fans everywhere had been upset about an opportunity blown to get two goals up. United had been dominant up to this point, but needed a second scoring strike to change the complexion of the match.
Third Goal 74′
Have a look again of the video in this tweet below:
And with this epic performance today, no individual player has scored more Premier League goals (7) in 2020 than Anthony Martial. The 2015 summer transfer window deadline day signing came up absolutely huge, in a match United certainly needed to take all three points from.
