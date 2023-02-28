Man United Team News vs West Ham: Anthony Martial Doubtful

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said (jokingly or half-jokingly, or kind of serious) yesterday that he’s already on to the next cup.

Having ended the club’s mini-drought for trophies (just like he said he would do), with a League Cup final win over Newcastle, the five year silverware hiatus at MUFC is now kaput. Five years isn’t a “drought” for most clubs, but United is a very special place. They are held to a much higher standard there.

Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed March 1, 7:45 pm, Old Trafford

Competition: FA Cup 5th Round/Round of 16

Fun Fact: In the FA Cup’s current format (since 1925-26), no club has advanced from the fifth round more often than Man United (41)

Stat Pack: West Ham have only earned one victory (D4L15) in their last 20 trips to Old Trafford across all competitions.

The next cup is already here, as United will host West Ham United, a foe they have dominated in recent years, tomorrow night in a FA Cup round of 16 showdown.

Man United Team News

Christian Eriksen (ankle) remains out until about May while Donny van de Beek (knee) is done for 2022-23. The only new injury concern/team news item revolves around Anthony Martial, who is moving closer towards a return but is still a doubt for this clash.

He’s been absent for close month with a hip problem and is a doubt for Wednesday’s contest.

