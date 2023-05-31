Man United Team News (FA Cup Final): Anthony Martial, Antony

Manchester United have one more chance at grabbing a second trophy this season, when they take on City this Saturday in a Manchester derby FA Cup Final. The major team news here pertains to Anthony Martial, with Antony a fitness concern as well.

Anthony Elanga, however, is totally fine and available if manager Erik ten Hag wants to call upon him. You got to love all the forwards with very similar names on Man United.

Manchester Derby FA Cup Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. June 3, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: United City

Starting XI Predictions: United City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: this is the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: United have won five of the last six meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

Man United Team News

A statement from the club issued yesterday reads:

” Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury. The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

“Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.”

He joins the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer who have already been ruled out for the remainder.

The news around Antony, though is better. An ankle injury saw him taken off, via stretcher, in last Thursday’s 4-1 win over Chelsea. His issue is not thought to be serious though, and there is a chance that he will be available for the big cup final clash at the national stadium.

Otherwise there are no new issues at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

