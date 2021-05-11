Anthony Elanga, Amad Diallo in United Starting Lineup vs Leicester

As expected, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will start a very weakened side tonight against Leicester City. He absolutely had to do some squad rotation, as his team has three league fixtures in five days this week. Obviously, the match with a lineup filled with reserves and kids had to be the middle game too.
It only made sense that OGS would go with the regular first team on the weekend, swap in the B team today, then swap back in the starters against Liverpool on Thursday night. Still, this team is more weakened and young than any of us could have expected.
The XI: pic.twitter.com/1XADuYL73o
— UtdArena (@utdarena) May 11, 2021
The Norwegian is certainly not doing any favors to any team outside the top four that still has designs on catching Leicester.
The ten changes from the weekend winner over Aston Villa includes exceedingly rare starts for Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga out on the wings.
That’s probably the main headline in the team news here, but honestly the whole line-up is comprised of back-ups with only one exception. Mason Greenwood is the only guy in the team today who sometimes gets first team run with the regulars. Obviously David de Gea did, earlier this season, but a few weeks ago, Dean Henderson supplanted him as the No. 1.
With a lineup like this, watching Tuesday’s match should be “interesting” to say the least. Enjoy the show.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind