Angel Gomes Set to Leave Man United on a Free Transfer

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is set to leave the club, unless an 11th hour deal for a contract extension is reached. That’s extremely unlikely, as his current deal expires on June 30.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met the media today ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion. “Got no news, nothing, so doesn’t look like it,” Solskjaer responded when asked on the topic of the diminutive 19-year-old.
“It seems like they haven’t managed to agree.”
About a month ago, a very substantial portion of United fan Twitter believed that Gomes and his camp had reached an extension. Obviously that didn’t happen, and now he can leave on a free. The leading contender to be his next destination is Chelsea. The Blues have been interested and ready to scoop him up for quite awhile.
When further pressed on the matter, Solskjaer replied:
“I’ve not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they haven’t managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes, then.”
According to Goal: “It is understood United had offered Gomes, who has been training at the club since the age of six, a deal worth around £30,000 a week but he had concerns over playing time and there has been interest from other clubs.”
Although Gomes has been a part of the senior team set up since his debut in the 2016-17 season finale, playing time has been extremely scarce for him. This season he’s only featured thrice, all in the Europa League.
It’s probably best for Angel Gomes, and all involved that he moves on. If his destination is indeed Chelsea, then it will add yet another interesting storyline for when the two sides clash in the FA Cup semifinals in a few weeks.
