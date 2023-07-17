Andre Onana Set for Man United Medical Ahead of €50m Move

Well, this certainly took long enough! It is about time! Manchester United and Inter Milan have finally reached an agreement on the Andre Onana transfer fee.

According to multiple reports, the Cameroon native and shot stopper supreme will now have his medical and complete the paperwork within the next couple of days.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Inter goalkeeper André Onana, according to multiple reports ??? pic.twitter.com/UWp9Q8yVmK — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 16, 2023

The 27-year-old is completing a €50 million move to Old Trafford, with an announcement expected early this coming week. He will then join the club on their preseason tour of the United States of America.

Andre Onana becomes United’s second signing of the summer behind only Mason Mount. But he’s a huge coup for the club, as they get exactly the kind of player they need, at a position where there is a void, at a great price.

Plus, he fits in perfect with United manager Erik ten Hag. As this transfer saga has been extremely protracted, and over-the-top tedious, we’ve written about it quite a bit already.

Also, this transfer deal means that back up goalkeeper Dean Henderson will now get his wish and leave. He’ll move to Nottingham Forest, this time on a permanent basis, for a deal worth as much as £20 million.

