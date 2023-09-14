Andre Onana Nominated for FIFA Best Goalkeeper Award

It’s not all bad news for Manchester United, as their No. 1 goalkeeper received a major plaudit today. Andre Onana is one of just five on the short list of nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award. He’s up against Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal and Morrocco), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium and Real Madrid), Ederson (Brazil and Manchester City) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona and Germany).

This based off his body of work last season, when he was with Inter Milan.

??| BREAKING: Andre Onana nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award. ??? pic.twitter.com/Od6jwtr3dK — centredevils. (@centredevils) September 14, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 11th, 6 pts, LWLW Brighton 6th, 9 pts, WLWW

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 44% Draw 25% Brighton 21%

Andre Onana is also on the Ballon d’Or short list as well. This news, as well as Rasmus Hojlund being named to the Ballon d’Or young player short list, is a welcome and refreshing change of pace from what we’ve been hearing and reading about lately, when it comes to the club. On the pitch, the club is off to another sluggish start this season.

Off the pitch, all the drama surrounding Antony and Jadon Sancho, if you follow it constantly, can certainly be disheartening and demoralizing.

