Man United GK Andre Onana Among Ballon d’Or Nominees

It has been awhile since Manchester United has had a player on the list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or, so congratulations to No. 1 goalkeeper Andre Onana. Even if the reason he’s on here is because of what he accomplished with his most recent former club.

There are 23 names on the short list, but one name missing is United club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who had made the cut every year since 2003.

Ronaldo, who left United for Al-Nassr in January, has won this award five times. As for Onana, he’s off to a rough start at United, and he hasn’t looked like the player he was at Inter Milan.

Then again, it’s still very early, and you have to love the emotion that he plays with- it really makes everyone around him, or even just watching, get more into the game.

Lionel Messi, now with Inter Miami, is considered the front-runner to win the award. The current holder of the trophy is Karim Benzema, who is now with Al-Ittihad.

Men’s Ballon d’Or Nominee List in Full

Andre Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England



Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy



Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri – Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories