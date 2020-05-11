Ander Herrera Says Paul Pogba Can Achieve Success at United

Paris Saint-Germain and former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has lifted the lid on a lot of interesting topics in a recent ESPN FC interview. He admitted that he wanted to stay at Old Trafford longer, but the board wasn’t on the same page.
The Basque Country native also discussed the present and future of his former midfield mate Paul Pogba, and pegged him to reach success at United. Herrera admits he doesn’t know what Pogba will do, or wants to do, but he also doesn’t believe all the transfer rumors that claim the Frenchman wants out.
While he admits that Pogba has been erratic and inconsistent during his second stint with the club, Herrera also believes that United’s all-time most expensive player can also be on the world’s best midfielder.
Now with Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, and succeeding mightily since he moved over from Portugal, the chance could soon be here for both Pogba and Fernandes to flourish at the the same.
“I haven’t spoken with him for a long time and I don’t know what he wants to do,” Herrera said in a wide-ranging interview with ESPN.
“It’s true that every day in the papers we can read that he wants to leave, or Manchester United are going to sell him, but I don’t really know what he wants to do.
“[Pogba] can be the best midfielder in the world. In terms of qualities, he has everything. I have never seen a midfielder who has all the qualities you can have. He can recover a lot of balls, he can head the ball, he can score goals, he can defend, he can attack, he’s so strong and tall.
“It’s true that since he came to the club he has some ups and downs, but when he was good, he was really good. Amazing. It was a pleasure to play with him.
“I think all the Manchester United fans want to see the best of Pogba.”
Herrera believes that Pogba and Fernandes, flourishing together, can propel United back to the top.
“That can happen, and with Bruno Fernandes, I think Manchester United can do great things,” Herrera continued.
“Liverpool and Man City are also doing great things. It’s not easy but with Paul, Bruno, Marcus [Rashford] … they can.”
