The last thing Manchester United need right now is for their most valuable player to be ruled out for the rest of the season, due to injury. However, that’s the exact situation they’re facing right now as Amad Diallo is donezo for 2024-25.

Amad suffered ankle ligament damage that is so severe, we won’t see him again, in competitive play, until August.

Manchester United at Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Feb. 22pm, 13:30pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: United 33% Draw 30% Everton FC 37%

Premier League Form, Standing: United WLDWD, 15th, 29 pts Everton FC WWWDW 14th, 30 pts

Man United Team News

“Amad is out for sure, I think, until the end of the season,” United manager Ruben Amorim said on Sunday.

Yikes! Now a disastrous season turns into…I don’t know, what’s below disastrous?

Compounding the pain is the fact that o see that last year’s MVP, Kobbie Mainoo, is out for about a month with a calf strain.

Said Amorim a couple days ago: “I think Kobbie is out… Let’s see, I think weeks.”

Meanwhile the news is better regarding Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro.

Both should be back in action here, having recovered from an unspecified illness. The same is true for Manuel Ugarte, who should return here, having recovered from a knock.

Otherwise the United injury situation remains more or less the same, and it’s a very long list. When you add up all the names, there could be as many as 10 players missing for United on Saturday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank.

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

