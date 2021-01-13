Amad Diallo Unveiled as Newest Member of Manchester United

Manchester United have officially unveiled the newest member of their squad- winger Amad Diallo. He’s not a January transfer window pick-up though as this deal was done in the summer period. He’s now signed, sealed and delivered.
Amad Diallo, 18, moves over from Atalanta on a four and a half year deal that will keep him at United until June 2025. The contract includes a club option for an additional year. United paid £18.2m, with an additional £19m payable in add-ons that are contingent on performance for the young man.
Diallo only made five senior squad appearances for the Serie A side, and only acquired 24 minutes of playing time in the league.
“As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game,” reads a club statement attributed to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer.
“Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.”
Diallo, an Ivory Coast international, moves to a club where has a countryman teammate. Central defender Eric Bailly had great things to say about his fellow Ivorian.
“He’s a young player with good talents but we know it is important to keep calm with any new guys,” said Bailly.
“I think he will do well but it important to keep calm with him. I am ready to help him. I’m ready to help every player. That, for me, is very important. When I came to this team, I had players with big experience.”
Bailly then referenced the club’s elder statesmen players, who looked out for him when he first arrived at Old Trafford.
“I remember [Wayne] Rooney, Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], Antonio Valencia. Players like this helped me when I came,” he added.
“So when young players come, it’s very important to help these guys.”
