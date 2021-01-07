Manchester United Transfer Talk: Amad Diallo, Moises Caicedo

The January transfer window is now open, and that means it’s time to do some Manchester United transfer talk. Today we cover the completion and execution of one deal that was agreed to in the summer, and the latest developments surrounding another potential deal.
For part one of today’s United transfer talk go here. Let’s dive right, with covering the announcement of the arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta.
Diallo, 18, moves over on a four and a half year deal that will keep him at United until June 2025. The contract includes a club option for an additional year.
The winger arrives for £18.2m, with an additional £19m payable in add-ons that are contingent on both his and the club’s results.
Reads a statement attributed to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:
“As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game. Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.
“It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition. He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”
The same things are being written and said about Amad Diallo right now that we heard back on deadline day in October. United are paying £37.2m for a guy who has only made five senior squad appearances for the Serie A side.
He’s only played 24 minutes in the league, is he worth it? Well, here’s an ESPN article that looks at what the scouting world thinks of him.
Because Amad Diallo was part of the Atalanta quarantine bubble, he will not have to go into isolation upon arrival in the UK.
Elsewhere, it was reported in Ecuador that Independiente del Valle forward/attacking midfielder Moises Caicedo to United was imminent. Around Christmastime it was expected that a deal could even announced before too long.
Not so fast, as the Ecuadorian club denied any negotiations or even contacts having taken place. This gives a new opening for Chelsea, who are said to also be keen, in their pursuit of the 19-year-old. And actually, it’s not United or Chelsea who are the front-runner to get him, it’s Everton, reports The Independent.
