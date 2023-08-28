The Sports Bank

Altay Bayindir Move to Man United Confirmed by Fred

It is official now, Manchester United have signed their fourth player of the summer in 25-year-old Turkish shot-stopper Altay Bayindir. He replaces Dean Henderson as the backup to No. 1 goalkeeper Andre Onana, who United brought over to replace the departed David de Gea (who is still in search of a new club to play for this season).

The Bayindir signing was confirmed by an unexpected and unlikely source, former Red Devils midfielder Fred.

The Brazilian midfield man left United for a fee of €9.74 million, earlier this summer transfer window, to join Fenerbahce, the club that is sending Bayindir over to Old Trafford on a £4.25 million deal.

So in other words, he would know, as these two clubs have been doing a couple of deals with each other this summer.

As for Henderson, he is set to join Crystal Palace now, on a deal worth 20m GBP, meaning that United will have basically made a back-up goalkeeper switch that got them about 15.75m GBP to put on the books, in the positive side of the ledger. 

