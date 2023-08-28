Altay Bayindir Move to Man United Confirmed by Fred

It is official now, Manchester United have signed their fourth player of the summer in 25-year-old Turkish shot-stopper Altay Bayindir. He replaces Dean Henderson as the backup to No. 1 goalkeeper Andre Onana, who United brought over to replace the departed David de Gea (who is still in search of a new club to play for this season).

The Bayindir signing was confirmed by an unexpected and unlikely source, former Red Devils midfielder Fred.

Fred confirms Altay Bayindir’s move to Man United: “I wished Altay good luck when he left. He is going to join a great team”. ??? #MUFC “Altay will be very happy at Manchester United”, he added. ? Bayindir spent last three days in Manchester to complete medical tests. pic.twitter.com/DmchJIX002 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

The Brazilian midfield man left United for a fee of €9.74 million, earlier this summer transfer window, to join Fenerbahce, the club that is sending Bayindir over to Old Trafford on a £4.25 million deal.

So in other words, he would know, as these two clubs have been doing a couple of deals with each other this summer.

As for Henderson, he is set to join Crystal Palace now, on a deal worth 20m GBP, meaning that United will have basically made a back-up goalkeeper switch that got them about 15.75m GBP to put on the books, in the positive side of the ledger.

We covered the Henderson deal already, at this link.

