Alexis Sanchez Moves Closer to Permanently Joining Inter Milan

Manchester United are almost at the end of the nightmare that has been, arguably, the worst transfer signing in club history. Alexis Sanchez, currently on loan with Inter Milan, is on the verge of moving to the San Siro permanently.
The deal is set to take a lot of money in dead weight off the books for United, thus freeing up additional funds for the expensive purchase of Jadon Sancho, a situation that seems to be escalating quickly.
According to Sky Sports transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Chilean will move on a free:
Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go!
Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ??? #MUFC #Inter @SkySport
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020
The Telegraph reports that United will give the former Arsenal man a nice pay-off, as he agreed to effect effectively rip up the remaining two years of his £560,000-a-week contract. Meanwhile Corriere della Sera have claimed Alexis won’t move on a free, but will instead see Inter sending £13.5 million to United.
There are conflicting reports on the specific figures here, as the deal isn’t finalized yet, but there seems to be a consensus that he’ll be announced as a new permanent member of the Serie A side after the club’s Europa League match against Getafe on Wednesday.
Today saw Alexis named to Inter’s official Europa League roster for the tournament’s restart.
