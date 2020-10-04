Alex Telles Finalizing Move to Manchester United

It appeears that Manchester United could finalize not one, but two new acquisitions in the final hours of the summer transfer window. According to multiple reports, Old Trafford is wrapping up the acquisitions of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and FC Porto left back Alex Telles.
The latter of which might just see himself inserted into the starting lineup once he arrives.
Alex Telles is now arriving in Manchester to sign his contract as new #MUFC player. Deal to be announced tomorrow. Contract until June 2025. Here-we-go confirmed. ? #ManUtd #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020
As you can see from the tweet above, Sky Sports Italy reporter, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says it is “here we go” time United and the 27-year-old Brazilian. The deal is said to be worth just over £15 million ($19m), after the two sides have finally reached a breakthrough in their negotiations. Talks have been ongoing for awhile, but it was only this weekend, apparently that saw United place a bid that the Portugese side found acceptable.
While that may seem like a bit much for Telles, who has spent time at Galatasaray and Internazionale, it might be worth it for United, considering just how awful their defense looks right now. First choice left back Luke Shaw, notoriously injury prone, looked in very poor form today.
In the disastrous 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at home today, he was caught out on the first goal. In another bad incident, he should have been sent off late. Sadly, quite a few United players should have been sent off today who were not (Eric Bailly first and foremost) while Anthony Martial was the only one who was.
Getting Alex Telles will help of course, but it certainly won’t cool off the current backlash among United fans against club CEO Ed Woodward, a sentiment that’s growing amid his bungling of the current roster.
Foolish economist doesn’t know business fake CEO should be assassinated tomorrow.
ole is not bad at all the flops in team are the problem. give him time and players
The only positive at united right now is that we know our problem (woodward&Glazers) but it’s such a shame that sooner rather than later Solskjaer would be the fall guy.
ole is not bad the problem is edwood