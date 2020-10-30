United Left Back Alex Telles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alex Telles, the left back acquired from FC Porto at the tail end of the summer transfer window, has yet to feature for Manchester United. It’s going to be awhile yet before he does, as he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, he’s showing no symptoms and should be back before too long.
However, he obviously won’t be available this weekend versus Arsenal.
Man United vs Arsenal FYIs
Sunday, November 1, 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium
Starting XI Predictions, Team News: coming soon
Odds: (+105) Manchester United win, (+245) Arsenal win, (+260) Draw
“Telles has tested positive for coronavirus so he’s been out for a few days,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to reporters today. “No symptoms though, so he’ll be fine. Back soon.”
On his official Instagram page Alex Telles wrote: “I want to say that I am fine, isolated and soon I will be back with all my strength to help my team mates.”
United are coming into the big headliner fixture against Arsenal on the weekend riding high. They thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 yesterday in UEFA Champions League play.
