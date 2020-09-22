Manchester United Transfer Talk: Alex Telles, Chris Smalling

Just a fortnight until the summer transfer window closes and Manchester United still have only one deal over the line. They’re a team that is depleted and in need of much more in the back line; no doubt. Both manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer and left back Luke Shaw have called to strengthen the squad.
Both of these men have said the lack of a preseason and time off has hurt the squad too. Although it’s worth noting that the other club in Manchester had a very similar situation, with their end to the 2019-20 season and off-season, and their opening day result was polar opposite of United’s.
Luton Town vs Manchester United EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs
Kick: 8:15 pm, Tues, September 22, 2020, Kenilworth Road
United starting XI prediction: go here
MUFC Team news: go here and here
Odds: United win 1/4 Draw 5/1 Luton Town win 11/1
United had only one preseason match, a loss to Aston Villa, and Solskjaer believes they need a few more to get to the level that they are usually at.
“We need four or five games to get up to the standard we know we’re capable of,” said Solskjaer.
“We haven’t had an opportunity to get those games in and we have to make sure, in these games, we get the minutes and make the players ready to start competing in the league again.”
They also commence their League Cup campaign (and for many, the EFL Cup is like a friendly, it’s lesser in importance for sure) in a few hours against Luton Town.
On the transfer front, United are reportedly pushing ahead in their negotiations with FC Porto for Brazilian left-back Alex Telles. The 27-year-old, who has spent time at Galatasaray and Internazionale, is reportedly optimistic a deal will get finalized and announced this week, The Guardian reported.
However, a fee has yet to be agreed upon, but it is expected to be in the range of £15-20 million.
The estimated weekly salary of Telles will be around £75,000 a week, according to the International Business Times. United definitely need cover for Shaw at the position, so this is a smart pick-up. They also badly need a central defender, and they have one in Chris Smalling that they are refusing to part with, unless AS Roma meet their asking price, of around £20m.
While keeping Smalling isn’t ideal, and not the answer to their issues at the position, it’s long past due this tedious transfer saga finally reach resolution.
The 30-year-old English international had a fine loan spell at Roma this past season and given how he was surplus to requirements last season, Roma hope United will eventually drop their price, as the cost is out of their budget right now.
Despite returning to the side this off-season, he was left out of the match day squad today, much like he was in the season opener. Here’s much more on the situation, in the Telegraph, via Yahoo Sports.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind