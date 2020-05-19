Man United Transfer Talk: Alassane Plea, Wissam Ben Yedder

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and now, Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart in June, behind closed doors, and tomorrow United will reportedly resume training, albeit in small groups only.
However, there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more as the days and weeks go by. Until football actually returns, we still have plenty of transfer news items to cover. So let’s take a spin through the United rumor mill in cyberspace.
We start with the latest on high profile Monaco man Wissam Ben Yedder. The 29-year-0ld forward has been linked to United for close to a month, with Arsenal supposedly also in the mix. Ben Yedder is also reportedly wanted by both Madrid clubs and the rest of the Premier League big six.
French outlet L’Equipe was the first to report on this developing transfer narrative, with ESPN FC doing a headline story on this today.
Ben Yedder is under contract until 2024, with Monaco having paid €30 million to Sevilla for him last summer.
The club of the Principality believes they can easily recoup that investment, and make more money on top of it. Ben Yedder has 18 goals in 26 appearances this season, with Ligue 1 having shut down for the year.
Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea, according to Bild, is a target of both United and Arsenal. So if you’re looking for another reason to watch the Bundesliga this weekend, or watch it a little more closely, there you go.
In addition to watching Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho of course.
Beyond the Gunners and Red Devils, Plea is also reportedly wanted by both Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
How does the 27-year-old center forward really fit in at Old Trafford though?
If Odion Ighalo won’t be sticking around beyond the end of this season, well, then this acquisition makes a lot of sense. It is thought that acquiring Plea would ultimately cost said suitor about €35-40 million.
