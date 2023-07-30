Manchester United finally have their No. 9! It’s about time too! Old Trafford have reached an agreement with Atalanta, for striker and Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old was obsessed with getting his move to Man United, and now it’s finally going to happen.

A very protracted transfer saga to be sure, but it’s wrapping up now, as detailed below by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta ???? #MUFC Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

According to a report in The Athletic, the agreement is on a deal “worth €75million plus €10million in performance-related add-ons. to sign a five-year deal with the option of a further year.” The article states that “Atalanta had wanted €100m for the 20-year-old.”

While that seems kind of egregious, well, the Manchester United Tax is a real thing. And you kind of knew this was a matter of when, not if, given how this transfer saga has played out thus far this summer.

But now all that’s left to sort out still is the paperwork and the medical. He agreed personal terms weeks ago. United boss Erik ten Hag wanted Rasmus Hojlund and this specific position was the side’s most obvious glaring need.

They never really addressed the void once Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave, for the second time. Wout Weghorst was a stop gap at best, and he ended up falling way short of even that. The future of Mason Greenwood is still up in the air, and honestly, they cannot actually rely on him in 2023-24.

They badly needed a forward, and if Rasmus Hojlund is actually the next Erling Haaland, or the Danish Erling Haaland as many believe he will be, then his expensive price tag will be well worth it; and then some.

Rasmus Hojlund becomes the club’s third signing of the summer, behind Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories