Of the six friendlies that comprise the Premier League Summer Series, Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth figures to be the best overall match. Yes, it’s just preseason exhibition, but this is the headliner on Wednesday night at Soldier Field in Chicago for a reason. Sure, every match that has United in it will be the headliner, but these are the two better teams of the four that are in the Summer Series. You saw that on Saturday night, as it was United and Bournemouth who won, and looked much better than Everton and West Ham.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Wed July 30, 8:30pm, CST Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Ruben Amorim re-opens the door for his four outcast players, Amorim on how Luke Shaw is “world class” but has to win his place in the team, Cunha on pressure and expectations

AFC Bournemouth Arrives

A great example of just how far Bournemouth has come (they were only just re-promoted in 2022) is the consistent sale of their top players, in recent years, to elite clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid. As well as their sales to big money clubs Tottenham Hotspur.

While no one ever wants to lose their best players, the fact that they’re consistently in such a high demand is massive.

“Obviously there is a lot of negatives, in the sense that we lose very, very good players,” Iraola added.

“But I think it also shows the level that those those players and the ones that have stayed, have. We competed against the best teams. I think we finished ninth in a really good position.

“And I think we did a good job collectively. I always try to say if you don’t success collectively, probably no one is going to shine.

“No one is going to be looking at you personally. As a manager, especially this is the first goal and after we have players we know can make the difference.”

Starting XI Predictions

Manchester United

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven; Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Patrick Dorgu; Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha

Harry Maguire, pictured right with Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha, was expected to join the rest of the #MUFC squad later on the tour, due to personal reasons.

But he’s here now!#mufctour #GGMU @gonzalodelriov @MUFChicago pic.twitter.com/Loijn5I0Ua — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) July 25, 2025

AFC Bournemouth

Djorde Petrovic; Julian Araujo, Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Adrian Truffert; Philip Billing, Alex Scott, David Brooks; Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson, Ouattara

