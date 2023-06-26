Adrien Rabiot Weighing Up Offer from Manchester United

In today’s edition of Manchester United transfer talk, we go back to an oldie (is it but a goodie, though?), as they’re keen on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. His current deal with Juventus is set to expire at the end of this month, and the Frenchman is somebody that United have been interested in since his days at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to various reports in Italy, United have made him an offer, and the 29-year-old is considering it. Juve have offered a renewal, but he hasn’t responded to them yet.

Right now it is up to Rabiot himself, and/or his agent/mother Veronique, to chose between United and Juventus, just like in 2019.

Yes, this is the same situation as in 2019. And yes, United looked into signing him last summer. And in 2020 and in 2021 as well. Basically, ever since United sent scouts to watch Adrien Rabiot play in the UEFA Champions League, back during his time at PSG, this has been a so-called “transfer saga.”

It’s like Gareth Bale or Arjen Robben- always linked, every summer, but the actual move never happens. Will it actually go through this time?

The idea of signing Adrien Rabiot, even despite the fact that it would be on a free, polarizes opinion in the United base. The player comes with baggage, no doubt about it.

??? NEW: Manchester United have made an offer to Adrien Rabiot in the last few hours. He is considering the possibility of joining! #MUFC [@GoalItalia] ?? pic.twitter.com/GyGZuTZT4b — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 26, 2023

However, he is probably the best free agent option out there in the middle of the park. Talks with Chelsea for Mason Mount stalled out, and Moises Caicedo would be very expensive, so maybe this isn’t such a bad idea after all. At least this time, as United have failed to make an impact thus far this transfer window.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories