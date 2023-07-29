Adidas Releases Statement on Mason Greenwood Speculation

German sportswear maker Adidas, the shirt partner of Manchester United, has discredited the reports claiming that they held talks with the club about regarding a potential return for Mason Greenwood.

Without actually using the name Mason Greenwood specifically, the giant in the soccer space said what’s been published out there on this is “inaccurate.”

They also added that they no part in any decisions made about the coaching or player roster.

In an official statement by the company, relayed by The Daily Star, Adidas said:

“After inaccurate and speculative reporting within the media it’s important for us to clarify that Adidas has had no discussions with Manchester United regarding any member of their playing squad.

“We play no role in any decisions made regarding any member of the team or staff at the club.”

Mason Greenwood has been suspended by the club since January of 2022, when charges of rape, assault and coercive and controlling behavior first came to light. Graphic and disturbing images, related to the allegations, first surfaced at this time online and they soon went viral.

The criminal charges were dropped in February, and his accuser, Harriet Robson, has since reunited with Greenwood.

She gave birth to his child earlier this month even.

As for his football career, he only been seen spotted training in public with a private coach. The forward is still under contract to the club, but he remains restricted from all team activities.

United are once again twiddling their thumbs when it comes to making an important decision.

There has been reported loan interest from clubs overseas, but no deal has come close to materializing as of yet. United open the season in just 16 days time.

As for the speculation that was shot down by Adidas, it referenced a report claiming that secret talks have been conducted between the brand and the club, and that the clothier had supposedly approved the idea of a Mason Greenwood reinstatement into the club.

And for what it is worth, Mason Greenwood did have an individual endorsement deal with Nike, but that has since been terminated, in light of the sex crime allegations made against the player.

