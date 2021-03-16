Man United at AC Milan Team News (Europa League Round of 16)

Manchester United must score at the San Siro on Thursday to avoid elimination from the UEFA Europa League. Last time out, young sensation Amad Diallo broke through for the Red Devils, in what looked like it would be the game winner, but Simon Kjaer leveled for AC Milan in an injury-time header.
The late equalizer gave Milan a vital away goal at Old Trafford last week, and now United must step up their game, if they are to get past the Serie A side and reach the quarterfinals.
AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Thursday, 18 March 2021,
kickoff 20.00 UK, Tie currently stands at 1-1
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
Odds: AC Milan +240, Draw +230, United +115
Zlatan Reunion?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making big headlines today, but not for anything that has to do with his club football. Ibra has come out of international competition retirement, and he’ll suit up again for Sweden at Euro 2020 this summer. He missed the chance to reunite with his ex-teammates at Old Trafford for the first leg, as he was out injured.
There is a good chance he could be match fit in time to be involved in this one, certainly so from the substitute bench at least, as the striker trained with the team yesterday. We’ll see how his recovery progresses this week, and if manager Stefano Pioli provides any team news updates tomorrow.
United could welcome back as many as five recently injured players for this one, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to provide more updates on Wednesday.
The Rossoneri returned Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ante Rebic for their 1-0 loss to Napoli at the weekend. AC Milan also hope to have Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer fit and available for selection in midweek.
