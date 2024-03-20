9 potential candidates for the position of head coach of Manchester United

Due to the unsatisfactory results of the team under the leadership of Erik ten Hag this season, many authoritative sources are reporting the possibility of the Dutch specialist’s resignation. According to insiders, the list of potential successors to the coach has already reached nine names, including some well-known figures.

Zinedine Zidane

The name of the legendary French footballer and coach Zinedine Zidane has been associated with Manchester United not for the first time. In 2018, after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, Zidane was considered one of the possible successors to the coaching position at the Red Devils. His candidacy was also mentioned in 2021 when the club parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This time, according to Foot Mercato, advisors to the new co-owner of Manchester United, Jim Ratcliffe, highly appreciate the prospects of inviting Zidane. Jean-Claude Blanc, the Executive Director of INEOS Sport, Ratcliffe’s company, has long admired the French specialist and attempted to bring him to Paris Saint-Germain.

Thomas Tuchel

German coach Thomas Tuchel, who will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, dreams of leading Manchester United, according to Bild. However, he does not rule out the possibility of returning to Chelsea, from which he parted ways last year. Tuchel is also mentioned as a potential candidate for the position of head coach of Barcelona, but this option reportedly does not attract him much due to the unfamiliarity with the Spanish language and the unstable situation at the Catalan club.

Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta, who heads the Italian club Bologna, has unexpectedly appeared on the list of potential successors to the Dutch specialist, according to TeamTalk. The Portuguese’s team is showing impressive results in the current Serie A season, currently in fourth place. Despite relatively modest experience at the highest level, Motta attracts attention due to a successful season.

Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, and Gareth Southgate

These three candidates are mentioned in ESPN materials as possible replacements for ten Hag. Roberto De Zerbi, leading Brighton, is considered one of the most likely contenders, according to sources. The compensation for the Italian specialist is around £12 million. De Zerbi, like Thomas Frank from Bayer, has close ties to Dan Ashworth, the sports director of Newcastle, whom Manchester United is trying to lure. Both coaches previously worked with Ashworth at the Football Association and Brighton, respectively.

The least likely candidate is Gareth Southgate, the current head coach of the England national team. Southgate has no experience in club football since 2009, which undoubtedly complicates his potential move to the Red Devils. However, his connection with Dan Ashworth, with whom Southgate collaborated at the Football Association, still allows considering his name as a “dark horse.”

Julian Nagelsmann

The authoritative journalist Peter Hall from Reuters and Sky Sports mentioned Julian Nagelsmann in the context of replacing ten Hag. The insider claims that the German specialist was recommended to INEOS by former Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick, who is well acquainted with Nagelsmann from their time together at Leipzig. The 34-year-old Julian is one of the brightest young coaches in Europe, so his candidacy is being taken very seriously.

Graham Potter

British media have linked the name of Graham Potter with Manchester United since December of last year. Despite his relatively recent departure from Chelsea, Potter retains high authority in the eyes of the INEOS leadership, which owns the club at Old Trafford. According to Sky Sports, the company was impressed by the philosophy and working approach of the English specialist, based on a thorough analysis of statistical data. INEOS understands that Potter had to work in extremely challenging conditions at Stamford Bridge and shares his professional principles. Interest in Potter from the new owners remains quite high.

Simone Inzaghi

Finally, the list of potential successors to ten Hag includes the name of Italian specialist Simone Inzaghi from Inter Milan. Inzaghi’s team leads the Serie A, and the club is already negotiating the extension of the contract with its head coach. Nevertheless, according to Tuttosport, Liverpool and Manchester United are also monitoring the situation around Inzaghi and do not rule out the possibility of exploring opportunities in case of favorable developments.

