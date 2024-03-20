7 Manchester United players who could leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window

Manchester United is one of the most decorated and successful football clubs in history, having won numerous trophies domestically and internationally. However, even such giants are sometimes forced to part ways with their stars for various reasons – expiring contracts, financial considerations, or players’ desire to try their luck in new projects. In the upcoming summer transfer window, Manchester United risks losing a significant portion of its squad. Bookmakers assess the club’s chances of reaching the Champions League in the current season as low, but qualifying for the Europa League seems within reach. If you are looking for a reliable bookmaker, check out the bukmekerlik idoralari reytingi. Now, let’s take a closer look at seven footballers whose paths with the club may soon diverge.

Sofyan Amrabat

The Moroccan midfielder, who shone at the World Cup in Qatar, joined Manchester United in January 2023 on loan. His contract expires in June, and there is currently no information about a possible extension. Amrabat, who brought valuable experience and leadership qualities to the midfield, may be in search of a new club. It’s worth noting that Sofyan was one of the leaders of the Moroccan national team at the World Cup, attracting the attention of many top clubs. However, at Manchester United, he has yet to fully unleash his potential due to inconsistent playing time.

Anthony Martial

The French striker, known for his dazzling dribbling and goal-scoring instinct, has faced numerous injuries in recent years. His contract also expires in June, and an extension seems unlikely. Despite his talent, Martial has struggled to fully blossom at Manchester United due to persistent physical problems. This season, he played only 19 matches in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. Perhaps, it’s time for Martial to change the environment to rejuvenate his career and find stability.

Raphael Varane

The experienced French defender, a World Cup winner with many prestigious trophies, may leave Manchester United after his contract expires in June. According to insiders, Varane has received an offer from Saudi Arabia, which could be tempting for a player of his age. Varane is undoubtedly one of the best defenders of modern times, but he has recently struggled with injuries and inconsistent form. A change of scenery and financial security in Saudi Arabia might be attractive factors for the 29-year-old player.

Casemiro

The Brazilian defensive midfielder, who moved from Real Madrid to Manchester United, has also reportedly received a generous offer from Saudi Arabia. Despite his high-class performance, Casemiro might be enticed by the financial prospects in the Middle East. This season, Casemiro has become one of the team’s leaders, bringing stability and experience to the defensive zone. However, considering his age (31 years) and the tempting offer from Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian may decide to change clubs.

Johnny Evans

An academy product of Manchester United and a defender with years of experience at the club. Unfortunately, his contract expires in June, and an extension seems unlikely. Evans, a loyal player to the club, may be seeking a new challenge in his career. Over the years at Manchester United, Evans has played more than 200 matches, but recently, his role in the team has significantly diminished. At 35 years old, it might be time to try his luck in another project.

Anthony

The Brazilian winger, who joined Manchester United in 2022 for a club-record fee, has yet to justify the expectations placed on him. Rumors suggest that the club is considering selling Anthony to free up funds for other transfers. Despite impressive speed and dribbling skills, Anthony has been criticized for inconsistency and a lack of productivity. This season, he scored only 1 goal in 27 matches (FA Cup), which is considered insufficient for a player of his caliber.

Donny van de Beek

The Dutch midfielder, unable to secure a regular place in the Manchester United starting XI after moving from Ajax. The most likely scenario for Van de Beek is a new loan to another club, where he can get consistent playing time. Van de Beek possesses undeniable talent, but at Manchester United, he has yet to fully showcase himself due to high competition. Perhaps, a temporary loan will allow him to regain form and return to his home club in the future.

