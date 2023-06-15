Chelsea Reject £40m Mason Mount Bid from Man United

Manchester United have apparently moved on from West Ham United’s Declan Rice, and instead made Chelsea’s Mason Mount their main midfield target. And that’s good for all involved as Rice is closing in on a move to Arsenal anyway.

As for Mount, United know that he won’t be re-upping for Chelsea, so they’re trying to sign him at a cut rate.

Stamford Bridge isn’t going for their lowballs right now, however.

United have made an opening pitch, but it was rejected, according to Sky Sports, who report that “the offer is thought to be worth £40m.”

Other outlets have reported that United will go as high as £50m, but Chelsea have slapped a £70m price tag on him.

Mason Mount will see his deal expire in 2024, so the southwest London club needs to sell now, otherwise they could ultimately end up getting nothing in the return for the English international.

According to Sky Sports News senior reporter Dharmesh Sheth: “There appears to be a big gap in the valuations between the two clubs.

“United are looking at a number of different players if they can’t get a deal for Mason Mount over the line.”

The report also points out that United won’t get into the game of chicken with Chelsea, and walk away if needs be. We’ll see who blinks first, but Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo could be another option for United.

Especially now that Arsenal are focusing on Rice instead of Caicedo. Overall, United need to upgrade depth and quality in midfield, and this need will increase if Scott McTominay leaves, as expected.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

