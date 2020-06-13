United News and Transfer Talk: 3rd Kit, David, Solskjaer, Henderson

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer gossip items to cover and analyze.
? LEAKED: Manchester United 20-21 Third Kit: https://t.co/sHh4yheXSL pic.twitter.com/bbh7Nfbesh
— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 12, 2020
We start with what might be United’s third kit for next season. This “leaked” shirt design appeared on Footy Headlines, and seems to have drawn mostly mixed opinions thus far. Then again, the first two United kits that have leaked so far this spring/summer really split opinion as well.
Elsewhere, United enter the restart sitting in fifth place, three points behind Chelsea for the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification slot. If manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a man who once won trophies as a player with the club, can guide the Red Devils to a top four finish with the club, a nice financial bonus awaits him.
According to the Daily Mail “he’s reportedly been promised a bonus worth more than £1 million if he pulls it off.”
Elsewhere, the Dean Henderson transfer saga appears to be over as both clubs have finally reached an agreement in principle. The goalkeeper will remain with Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season, with only finalized details yet to be sorted out.
The Guardian has more. Finally, according to HLN in Belgium, United and Arsenal are both keen on signing 20-year-old Jonathan David. The Canadian striker, currently plying his trade with Ghent, is also reportedly wanted by Everton, FC Porto and Ajax as well.
