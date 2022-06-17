Manchester United 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures: Circle The Date

In world football, the off-season is actually incredibly short. It won’t be long until the 2022/23 season is upon us. The Premier League released their entire fixture schedule yesterday, so you know what time it is? That’s right, it’s time to get our sharpies out and circle the dates of the biggest fixtures to look forward to in the upcoming season.
In this series, we will look at your favorite club and the top six can’t miss fixtures for the 22/23 season. We started with the Liverpool FC 22/23 fixtures list, and now we move on to Manchester United.
Opening Day Sunday 7 August vs Brighton
Perfect opponent to warm up with/ease into the seas….wait, what?! THAT was the score the last time they played?!
Saturday 20 August v Liverpool
The season series against United’s biggest rival can’t go any worse than it did last term, right? RIGHT?!
Saturday 3 September v Arsenal
Gunners are ahead of United in their rebuilding project, but they’re not that far ahead. Let’s see if Old Trafford can close the gap somewhat.
Saturday 1 October at Man City
United have done surprisingly well in this series as of late, sort of. They’ve performed better than you would expect, given the Grand Canyon like gap in quality between these two clubs lately
Wednesday 19 October v Spurs
Should United have gone for Antonio Conte? The Italian can make them pay for that potential mistake here.
Saturday 22 October at Chelsea
It’s an American Billionaire Owners Cup as the Todd Boehly era beckons at Stamford Bridge
Saturday 14 January v Man City
Time to make some noise and get vengeance in the Manchester Derby, yeah, LFG!
Saturday 21 January at Arsenal
Gunners have really had the upper hand in this series as of late.
Saturday 4 March at Liverpool
Remember when Paul Pogba “got injured” and just totally peaced out of this disaster last season? You should. That was only a couple months ago.
Saturday 22 April v Chelsea
Capt. America Christian Pulisic takes on the team that he loved as a boy.
Tuesday 25 April at Spurs
Should have massive top four implications
Championship Sunday vs Fulham
Hopefully, they can close out the season on a high note.
