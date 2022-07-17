Man United Unveil 22/23 Away Kit in Homage to ’99 Treble Winners

Back to the future. What’s past is prologue. The past isn’t dead; it’s not even past. Pick your throwback epigram and notable quotable to describe the brand new Manchester United away kit for 2022-23, which was just unveiled to the public earlier today. It’s fresh and clean, with a very classic look that evokes the glory days of yesteryear, particularly the iconic 1999 treble winners.

And while white has been a color that the club has often utilized in their away shirts over the years, this is the first time that they’ve utilized the hue since 2015-16.

? Day or night, dressed in white. ?? Presenting the new United 2022/23 away shirt.#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2022

Just like United’s home kit this upcoming season, the club crest appears within a shield, which is an homage to 2006-07, and of course, the immortal and historic 1999 side. Taking a break from the news of the Frenkie de Jong setback today (while we await the imminent arrival of Lisandro Martinez of course), United supporters can reminisce about better times long ago.

Maybe they are coming back under Erik ten Hag? Well, you’ll have to be patient.

Manchester United’s new away kit has landed ? pic.twitter.com/ySrQEHV27l — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 16, 2022

However, if you want success, you have to dress for it, and this strip definitely does that. The white truly makes the two-tone black and red trim really stand out, ensuring that all three of the club’s main colors catch the eye. In most photos of the new kit, the viewer can’t help but look at the shoulders first, and then upon closer inspection, the “double helix” graphic embedded within the fabric, because this jersey is obviously trying to remind everyone what is in United’s DNA.

Even though it may feel, right now, like that was a very long time ago.

