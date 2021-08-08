2021-22 Manchester United Season Preview and Prospectus

The summer splash signing of Jadon Sancho has set Old Trafford and all whom call it home alight. Optimism abounds that the glory days just might be returning to the red side of Manchester. This upcoming week should see the signing of Raphael Varane, and once that is done, few weaknesses remains for the Stretford Enders.
There are still questions in the dugout however. Many remain thoroughly unconvinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has what it takes to return United to the promised land. He still hasn’t won a trophy with his club, and he’s got a nasty habit of botting big games in cup competitions.
He’s Arrived/Possibly Coming to Manchester United
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
Tom Heaton (Aston Villa)
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)*
*subject to medical and personal terms
United might still make a move for a defensive midfielder, which would address another team need, although it’s not as major a void as some of the other areas of the team. More on that here.
He’s Gone/Possibly Leaving Manchester United
Sergio Romero (released)
Joel Pereira (released)
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) Loan
Facundo Pellistri (Deportivo Alaves) Loan
Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa) Loan
Paul Pogba could leave too, for Paris Saint-Germain, but with Lionel Messi moving closer to PSG by the day, it’s looking less and less likely.
Manchester United Bottom Line
OGS’ overall record is almost an exact match to Jose Mourinho, who is (unfairly?) remembered as an unmitigated failure at United. This despite “The Special One” still winning three trophies and Solskjaer only reaching one cup final. Ole has been given a new contract – so maybe he will prove me wrong.
That being said I think this squad is more than capable of securing Champions League football. If they had a better manager at the helm though, they’d be Premier League title challengers.
Finish Last Year – 2nd
Predicted Finish This Year – 4th
Surely with more strategic recruits, Manchester United should be expected to finish at least 2nd like last season or go one better and finish as Champions.