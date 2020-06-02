Photos of 20-21 Manchester United Away Kit Leaked Online

It looks very likely that Manchester United will be back in black when playing on the road in 2020-21. Photos of the new United away kit can be seen below. While neither the club, nor the manufacturer Adidas has officially confirmed that this is the new strip, it’s out here circulating like wildfire today, and most of the reactions have been quite kind.
It seems that most supporters like the new look, first published on JerseyReview via FootyHeadlines.
New images have been released of United’s new away kit for 20/21 today! [jersey review on IG, @Footy_Headlines]
This will be the first to launch from the club’s 20/21 set.
What do you guys think of the kit? Let us know below!?? pic.twitter.com/eGdnTnuATX
— The United Stand News (@NewsUnitedStand) June 2, 2020
Photos: A closer look at the #mufc 20/21 away jersey. Rate it out of 10 below ??
[@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/LHkpI6urjo
— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 2, 2020
We agree with those who are giving this shirt a favorable response; like Wesley Snipes said in Passenger 57: “always bet on black.” The public response here was the polar opposite of last month, when the new “leaked” home kit for 2020-21 made the internet rounds.
Most of the reactions to that shirt were disapproving, to say the least. For those who said it looks like a bus/train seat cover…ha. Very accurate.
i dont think we have had a decent kit home or away for about 20 years