Oleksandr Zinchenko on Facing Raheem Sterling in Euro Quarterfinals

Ukraine and England will meet in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 and Manchester City players have been at the heart of their team’s advancing this far. Raheem Sterling has scored three of the four Three Lions goals at this tournament, as he’s been in elite, top tier form.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has played a big role for his side too as he got the opening goal and also provided the inch-perfect cross for Ukraine’s match winning goal over Sweden in the round of 16.
The Ukrainian midfielder/wing-back was asked about the prospect of facing his club teammate with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Zinchenko responded to the Mirror:
“Raheem? Who is the strongest opponent you have ever played against? I say that the footballers from Manchester City are. Those boys who I see every day at training.
“Raheem Sterling is one of the best wingers in the world, and right now he is in amazing form. He is great. He makes the difference for England.”
The 24-year-old then spoke about England and said that his knowledge of the players will be helpful.
Zinchenko added:
“The substitutes bench probably costs three Ukrainian teams! This should not be really scary for us. This should motivate us. We need to give ourselves the highest aims and goals in this match.
“It is really difficult to score against England, they organise so well. They have a really good set of footballers. I have watched all the games England have played except Germany.
“I know quite a lot of these England players personally because I see them in the Premier League. I am sure the coaching team will get a strategy and we will have to realise that.”
Though Sterling and his clubmate may not come directly face to face this weekend, as they play on different flanks, it promises to be an exciting encounter nonetheless. Both City players have a huge role to play in their country’s potentially moving forward.
The stellar performances that these two have put on so far at this tournament have to make Pep Guardiola happy.
Zinchenko and Sterling have become an integral part of the Manchester City team and the former's evolution into a superb full-back has been brilliant to see. Regardless of who wins this quarterfinal, it will be a riveting match for City fans to watch.
