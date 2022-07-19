A change of setting might be the best for United States and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen. He had been the USMNT No.1, solidly, but his place with the national team, heading into the 2022 World Cup, is very much up for grabs right now.

At the club level, he’s been the No. 2 behind Ederson, and the Cup keeper, but this past season was a down one for the American. Maybe he can regain form with Middlesbrough FC, in the EFL Championship this season?

New challenge. Excited to get going with @Boro on loan for the season. See you all at The Riverside soon ??? #UTB pic.twitter.com/Jx4EOSBJAE — Zack Steffen (@zacksteffen_) July 19, 2022

City have sent him out on loan to The Boro this season.

“I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in,” Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said via a club statement.

“We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack, who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City. Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.

“Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup. He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two. He wanted to go out and he’s agreed to come here.”

Zack Steffen, who signed a big extension with City this past November, moved to Man City from MLS club Columbus Crew in 2019. Once Stefan Ortega was signed this summer, we all knew it was inevitable that Steffen would be loaned out before deadline day.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

