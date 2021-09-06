Manchester City GK Zack Steffen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ahead of tonight’s World Cup qualifier, at home against Canada, a USMNT spokesperson revealed that USA No. 1 and Manchester City No. 2 Zack Steffen had tested positive for covid-19. Furthermore, the press officer said that the positive test came after the team traveled to El Salvador, where they battled the host country to a goalless draw.
Zack Steffen missed that match due to back spasms, and now he’ll have to enter covid-19 protocols and isolate for 10 days. Not that he was expected to play against Leicester City this upcoming Saturday, but he’s now essentially ruled out of that match.
All sights on 3 points at home ?
Lineup ?https://t.co/FwADVU9fmQ#USAvCAN x @VW pic.twitter.com/fsHwmNdlNe
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 5, 2021
Also, if something does happen to City No. 1 Ederson between now and then, it would force Pep Guardiola to go with his third choice in between the sticks.
Christian Pulisic also missed the El Salvador clash due to his recently having tested positive for covid-19, and he had been a doubt, due to match fitness issues. However, the Chelsea forward started and wore the captain’s armband for this one.
Midfield maestro and Juventus star Weston McKennie was left out of the squad due to his violated team covid protocols while forward and emerging Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna will miss this match due to a hamstring injury.
While this international break is only about half over, it has already been more news worthy than usual.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind