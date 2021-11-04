USA No. 1 Zack Steffen Inks Contract Extension with Manchester City

Ahead of the Manchester Derby on Saturday, Manchester City have announced a new contract extension for back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The United States No. 1 is now contracted to the club until 2025. The 26-year-old was a critical part of the USMNT’s first ever CONCACAF Nations League title this May and was also a heavy contributor to City’s fourth straight League Cup triumph.
Zack Steffen, who played his college soccer at Maryland, was previously on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, with Columbus Crew being the club he was with before joining Manchester City.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: Nov 6, 12:30pm, Old Trafford
Odds: United (+350) | City (-143) | Draw (+290)
Table Position: United 5th, 17pts City 3rd, 20 pts
Steffen said: “This is a fantastic moment me – I am so happy to be committing my future to
Manchester City.
“In my opinion, this is the best team in world football, with the best manager and best
coaching setup. It’s a privilege to be here and contribute to this team achieving its targets.
“I feel I learn every day and I have definitely improved as a goalkeeper since coming here. I
contributed to our success last season, which was an amazing experience.
“I want to keep pushing Ederson every single day and take my chances when they arrive.”
Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Zack is an excellent goalkeeper and a brilliant
professional who brings so much to Pep’s squad.
“He fits the blueprint of what a Manchester City goalkeeper should be. Not only is great with
his hands, but he is also calm on the ball and provides outstanding distribution, which is a vital
part of our style.
“This is a man who trains to an exceptionally high standard every single day. He always wants
to learn and improve. Our coaching staff love having him here and we want to see him
continue his development over the next years.”
Prediction: United 2, City 1
For some reason, this really feels like yet another time when Solskjaer will get it done, do just enough, and that will help him keep his job, at least for another week or two.
