Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Wycombe Wanderers

Manchester City begin the defence of their EFL Cup title when they host Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday. After a disappointing draw against Southampton on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola will be expecting a strong response from his team.
City could only get a point against the Saints in a game they were strongly expected to comfortably win. As they take to the Etihad in midweek, for a competition that the club has now made their own, the thinking will be that the hosts should cruise to a victory.
Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 21 September Tuesday
Manchester City Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (WWWWD) Wycombe Wanderers (WLLDW)
With Zack Steffen still recovering from COVID, this game should see Scott Carson start in goal. City will once again go with the 4-3-3 formation and there are going to be changes made to the defence.
Kyle Walker will drop to the bench and Joao Cancelo will be shifted to the right flank.
Slotting in as the left-back is going to be Oleksandr Zinchenko. As for the centre backs, one player who will keep his place is Nathan Ake. The Dutchman could be partnered with youngster Luke Mbete-Tabu.
Fernandinho could keep his place at the base of the midfield, as Spanish star Rodri might be saved for next week’s clash against Chelsea. This is a game where some of the fringe players should get a chance to impress.
That will see young Cole Palmer play in midfield. He has impressed in pre-season and could be trusted again by Guardiola.
Rounding up the trio is going to be German midfield maestro Ilkay Gundogan.
It is likely that we see new a frontline that faces Wycombe. All three of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish should be on the bench for this match. That should see a return to the team for Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden as they take their places on the wings. And as a false nine, City will go with Ferran Torres.
Though a lot of changes are to be expected for this match, Manchester City should definitely get an easy win on Tuesday.
If they play their natural game, the hosts should be able to blow away the visitors and the supporters could get to see a lot of goals.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Wycombe Wanderers (4-3-3):
Scott Carson, Joao Cancelo, Luke Mbete-Tabu, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Cole Palmer, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Phil FodenFollow paulmbanks
