Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City make the trip to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United. What sort of changes will Pep Guardiola be looking to make to his squad for this game?
Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday was enough for City to reclaim the Premier League title. Having lost it to Liverpool last season, getting it back (their fifth in the past decade) will be a big confidence boost ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29.
As for the Magpies, recent good form has confirmed their safety for another season. They will have a tough challenge against the team from Manchester who look to bounce back after losing to Chelsea at the weekend.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8:00 PM GMT, 14 May Friday
Manchester City Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Newcastle United (WWDLW) Manchester City (WLWWL)
After trying a different formation against the Blues, Guardiola is likely to return to 4-3-3. Ederson will start in goal and there are going to be a few changes made to the defence.
John Stones and Ruben Dias will be the centre-back pairing. Returning to a back four would result in wing-backs being deeper. Kyle Walker will start as the right-back and Oleksandr Zinchenko takes his place on the left flank.
Going with a new trio in central midfield did not work in the last game so there will be a couple of familiar faces returning. Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan would be the players coming back in place of Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres.
Them along with Rodri will provide the midfield with a lot more balance.
Newcastle tend to crowd the centre of the pitch so, having players who can be creative is needed for the visitors.
There will be further changes made in attack as Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden come in for Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero. Gabriel Jesus is likely to keep his place and start as the lone centre forward. City’s attack will have to be sharp and efficient to get more scoring opportunities.
Manchester City will be riding high after securing the League but there is still games to be played. Despite the quality and form of the opposition, Guardiola can expect to see his team get another three points.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Newcastle United (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden
