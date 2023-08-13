Man City vs Sevilla (UEFA Super Cup) Starting XI Predictions

The UEFA Super Cup, the annual clash between the current holders of the two European tournament trophies (okay, the two main trophies, as now there is a third tourney) will be staged at the home of Piraeus football club Olympiacos. Manchester City will face Sevilla at the stadium named after Georgios Karaiskakis, a famed military commander during the Greek War of Independence, and national hero who was mortally wounded in this area.

With a capacity of 33,334, it is the largest strictly football stadium and the second biggest overall football stadium in all of Greece.

UEFA Super Cup FYIs

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Kickoff: 8pm Wed, Aug. 16

Venue: Karaiskakas Stadium, Piraeus, Attica, Greece

For City, it’s a second chance to grab a minor trophy for this current season, having lost the Community Shield to Arsenal a week ago today. Coming off a treble winning season, the trophy room is filling up fast in Manchester, but you can always use more silverware.

Said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about his current club having finally won ‘ol big ears (UCL trophy): “It’s a big relief for us to have this trophy, but there are teams who win it and then disappear. We have to avoid that.”

Said José Luis Mendilibar, the manager of Sevilla, of his UEFA Europa League triumph:

“I’m happy to be here, to have won for the club, which was having a hard time when we got here. We have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club.”

So without any further ado, let’s get to the first team predictions for both sides.

Starting XI Predictions for the UEFA Super Cup

Sevilla

Bounou; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Jordán, Rakitic; Ocampos, Suso, Óliver Torres; En-Nesyri

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Aké; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Álvarez, Foden; Haaland

