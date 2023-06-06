Saturday night sees Manchester City aiming to join the most elite of European football pantheons- the treble winners. Their intra-city rivals, United are the only other English club to do it, achieving the trifecta in 1998-99. Scottish powerhouse Celtic was the first European team to win a treble, achieving the feat in 1966-67. Dutch juggernauts Ajax were the next to do it in 1971-72.

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich (2012-13 and 2019-20) and the Catalan Club FC Barcelona (2008-09 and 2014-15) have each pulled it off twice as well.

UEFA Champions League Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat June 10, 8pm, Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Team News: Inter Milan Manchester City

Starting XI Prediction: Inter Milan Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability: Inter Milan 14% Manchester City 66% Extra Time 20%

PSV Eindhoven (Holland) accomplished triple trophies in 1987-88 while Inter Milan became the only Italian team to do it, accomplishing the feat in 2009-10.

While Manchester City already have a double in the bag, and they have dominated domestically (five of the last six Premier League titles) in a manner that the aforementioned clubs have done in their respective countries, they REALLY NEED to finally win the European Cup/Champions League in order to truly have a seat at the head table.

Pep Guardiola agrees. “Sooner or later we have to win in Europe to go to another level,” he said.

We think the stating lineup below is the best cards that he can play in terms of the winning hand.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Inter Milan (UCL Final)

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

